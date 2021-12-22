Concerns of collapse prompt road closures near Mayfield hotel

MAYFIELD (WSIL) -- The City of Mayfield and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have closed a section of KY 58/KY 80/Broadway near the intersection with U.S. 45 in downtown Mayfield.
The decision to close a section of Broadway and North 7th Street came after engineers determined the Hall Hotel had a structural issue and could possibly collapse into the roadway.
The hotel, at 101 North 7th Street, was being stabilized with the hope it could be restored after being damaged by the tornado that ravaged the community on the night of Dec. 10.
After consulting with KYTC engineers, a decision was made to close the roadways around the building until a more comprehensive engineering evaluation can be completed.
Due to traffic flow, several streets are closed for about a block in each direction around the hotel.
KY 58/KY 80/Broadway is closed between the U.S. 45/North 8th Street intersection and the 6th Street intersection. Seventh Street is blocked from South Street through the Broadway intersection to North Street. The closures include KY 58/KY 80/Broadway in front of the Graves County court house.
No marked detours have been established for these street closures. This will create additional traffic flow issues in downtown Mayfield.
Due to heavy traffic associated with tornado debris cleanup, the public should avoid travel through downtown Mayfield. All through-traffic should use the KY 121 Bypass, the KY 80 Mayfield South Bypass, or Interstate 69 to avoid the downtown area.
This closure is until further notice.