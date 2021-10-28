Complaint alleging a sex crime has been filed against former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, court spokesman says

Weather Alert

...Cold air funnels possible through early evening... At 508 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a broken line of showers and isolated thunderstorms extending from near the Rend Lake area of southern Illinois to near Shawneetown, south to between Marion and Providence Kentucky to Hopkinsville. Movement of this activity was north around 25 mph. This line of showers and isolated storms will be capable of producing cold air funnel clouds through early evening across portions of southeast Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky east of the Lakes. These cold air funnels are developing underneath a few showers that are moving across the area. Underneath these showers, spinning columns of air that look like tornadoes may continue to develop. These funnels usually are very brief and rarely touch the ground. If these funnels do touch down, they most likely will not cause damage to life or property. Cold air funnels are due to very cool air aloft, warm moist air near the ground, and are usually in association with a strong area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Due to little or no wind shear, they are usually weak and very brief.