Community turns out for local food giveaway

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Cars lined Wildcat Drive in Marion for a local food giveaway.
Hundreds of folks were at Marion High School early Saturday morning for a Free Food distribution. Cars wrapped around the school stretching back as far as Pyramid Park and Route 37.
Sponsored by Marion's Connect 360 and Men of Decency, they say the event is a way for the groups to give back to the community. Connect 360 Chairman Darrell Wimberly says they want to give food, as well as hope.
“First and foremost that there is hope and there are people in the community that care and will help them the best way they can," explains Wimberly. "There's a lot of food drives, there's a lot of food giveaways, this being one of them, so when they come, they can expect to get items that will help their family and so I think that's a very hopeful thing to know that there are people out there giving food away to help them."
Now if you need food assistance and missed this giveaway, there's another distribution coming up at Williamson Baptist Association. That's near Heartland Regional Medical Center. It's Saturday, February 25th, starting at 10 in the morning.