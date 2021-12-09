Community remembers the legacy of 'Mr. A'

BENTON (WSIL) -- Long time educator and former Benton school principal, Gene Alexander or 'Mr. A', died Wednesday at the age of 86.
Those who knew Mr. A said he was legendary, and that even after he retired, you could still find him at the elementary school, finding ways to help teach students.
The superintendent of Benton schools, Steve Smith, said you could find the former teacher and coach reading to children, teaching them about currency of different countries, or just telling them stories.
Those around Mr. A said he lived a life of serving others, often sacrificing his own comforts for those in his community.
Mr. A donated thousands to scholarships and constantly gave his time to those who needed it.
"It's hard to put in to words if you don't know him but he was just a legendary educator, he was a legendary humanitarian, and a great friend to everyone in his community. He loved his community and his life certainly displayed that love in everything he did," said Smith.
Back in March, Mr. A did an interview with News 3.
He said he hoped that the people he has helped will do the same for others.
"I'd hope that I'd try and set an example of doing what you can do. Look around for opportunities to help your community. We only live so long, we need to make the most of that time," Alexander said.
A sculpture is being made by hand to honor Mr. A's legacy.
Once completed, it will be on display in the community.
A scholarship is also being created in his name.
Those who have been working on that scholarship say that if Mr. A was able to make a difference in your life, you can help his legacy live on by contributing to the fund.
You can donate to the fund by going to the Southern Illinois Community Foundation, clicking 'Donate Now', and under 'Special Instructions', put Mr. A fund.