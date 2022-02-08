Community raises funds for animal shelter's broken furnace

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL)---The overwhelming response from the community left staff at one local animal shelter in tears.
Right after the snow and ice came to our region last week, Wright Way Rescue's main heater broke down, leaving many animals at risk.
The shelter went to social media and the community donated all the money needed to replace the heater and more in 8 just hours.
Those at the shelter could not be more thrilled.
"A furnace isn't a puppy, a furnace isn't a dog who needs help with a surgery, a furnace is just a furnace. But everybody seemed to understand that that's the foundation of us being able to have a shelter is that we've got a good facility. It was amazing," Siri LeBaron, the Director of Development at Wright Way.
The shelter is very thankful for the community's generosity and are making plans for more upgrades in the future.