...Patchy Frost Possible Tonight...

Clouds are forecast to depart from the west to the east, late
tonight, as cold air moves in and across the area. Low
temperatures are forecast in the lower half of the 30s. This will
be cold enough, if the winds diminish along with it, for patchy
frost to develop across the area.

Take precautions now for the potential for patchy frost tonight.
While it is not a sure bet because of the duration the clouds
would need to clear and the winds diminish to allow for its
formation, temperatures will certainly be cool enough. Protect
sensitive or tender young early plants or crops if they are
susceptible to frost.

Community of Carmi cleaning up after NWS confirms EF-1 tornado

CARMI, IL (WSIL) -- The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado hit our region Wednesday evening.

They say it traveled nearly eight miles ending near Carmi in White County.

Severe weather swept through Wednesday leaving much of the deep south and Midwest cleaning up afterward.

The Storm Prediction Center currently has 36 reports of Tornadoes occurring across multiple states including our backyard.

"There was the first gust of wind," said Carmi resident Scott Brooks. "I looked out my window, and I could see just a white sheet come through this field."

At approximately 6 p.m., an EF-1 tornado moved through the city of Carmi with 100 mph winds

traveling a little under eight miles leaving destruction in its path.

National Weather Service Meteorologist David Whitten recalls what messages he received, during the time of the storm.

"We were getting a lot of reports in terms of wind damage, trees being down, shingles being blown off homes and buildings, as well as roof damage," said Whitten.

This damage not only includes residential homes but also the local FFA barn.

"The storm was coming out of the southwest, moved into town, hit this building, would've been the first thing it hit," said Parick Scates, Emergency Management Director for White County.

Carmi is on the path to recovery, neighbors helping neighbors, in their time of need.

"It was a very scary moment, and I was just very thankful that no one lost their life," said Pat Fishback, who lives in Carmi. "It was a very quick burst of very strong, scary wind."