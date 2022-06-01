Community members band together to help disabled veteran

MT. VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- When a community comes together, anything is possible. That's the sentiment in Mt. Vernon.
People are coming together to help one of their own. A disabled veteran and his family are in need of a new roof for their home.
"This is probably the worst roof I've seen in my life," said David Keen. "It be unbelievable if a community would be able to support enough to do the entire roof."
When a friend contacted David Keen to help a disabled veteran with a new roof -- he had no idea how bad the roof was.
"The roof, especially on the south part, is leaking so bad," said Keen.
Keen contacted his friends Brandon Bullard and city council member Donte Moore to help raise money.
"It's a sad situation to look at, but the fact we have a disabled veteran living under that roof pulls at your heart strings," said Bullard.
With the help of social media, donations started coming in.
"This community, there's a lot of giving hearts in this community," said Bullard. "Jefferson county and Mt. Vernon has never let us down yet."
Then a third-grader from Field grade school decided she wanted to help.
"I'm raising money for a veteran in need of a roof," said Meredith Nation.
Meredith Nation set her stand in front of her parent's business near downtown Mt. Vernon.
She's selling drinks for a dollar, but most gave more. We're talking 5s , 10s and even several 20 dollar bills.
"It feels good because the veteran in need of the roof really needs it," said Nation.
Meredith also received a pair of $1,000 donations from the local VFW and Overhead Door.
"I hope people come by my stand so I can make more money to give to the gentleman," said Nation. "I like helping people."
Keen says he expects a donations of $500 from the American Legion as well as a donations from the United Way.
Funds are still being raised, and Bullard says he has no doubt they'll be successful in raising the money needed.
"We shouldn't have a problem like this in our community with the amount of resources and the giving hearts that we have," said Bullard.
There are several ways to donate. You can stop by any Community First Bank of the Heartland location. Just tell them you're three to donate to the Jeff Williams roof fund.
Also, Alpha and Omega Construction is helping with the project. They're working with several of their suppliers requesting material donations.
You can also contact Councilman Moore (731-2764), Brandon Bullard (559-4867) or David Keen (316-9502) and for more information.