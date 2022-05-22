Community lays to rest Calloway County Deputy killed in line of duty

MURRAY, KY (WSIL) -- A Calloway County deputy fatally shot while on duty is laid to rest.
Family, friends, co-workers and hundreds of law enforcement officers from across Kentucky gathered on the Murray State campus Saturday afternoon for the funeral of Jody Cash.
He was killed in a shooting outside of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office on Monday. During his career, Cash also worked for the Murray State Univeristy Police and Kenutcky State Police.
Dozens lined the street for the funeral procession and those who knew him say residents are heartbroken.
"Jody was such a good guy, it devastated everybody for miles and miles," says Michael Mitchell of Mitchell Towing, one of several operators who parked trucks and held flags along the procession route. "He was very compassionate, very good at what he did, he's been doing it for a long time, retired state police, and then he was with the callaway county sheriffs department when this incident happened."
Several other tow truck drivers were in attendance. Owner of Max's 641 Towing & Service, Monty McCuiston says their industry works closely with local law enforcement and want others to know they "back the blue."
"All we hope is the community sees how well we support law enforcement officers and agencies," says McCuiston. "Just continue to pray and keep their thoughts and prayers for their families and all the officers."
After the funeral a burial with honors took place at the Murray City Cemetery.