Community honors local "Santa" with drive-by parade

HERRIN (WSIL) -- A local man, who has touched the hearts of many portraying Santa Claus, got a welcome home gift Monday.
Charlie Groves is battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and recently under went a biopsy. After some recovery, Charlie returned home and is resting.
The community wanted to come together and honor the man that has brought the spirit of Santa to children for more than 40 years.
So they held a parade outside his home.
"He gives back to everybody else and does everything for everyone else and so it's time for him to get a little love back, " said organizer Christie Goodman.
Charlie said, "It's really meant a lot. Right here...right here is where it all means of friends and friendship and just makes you feel good."
More than 100 cars participated in the festivities, including Herrin Fire and Police.
During the parade, Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini honored Charlie "Santa" Groves with the Mayor's Award for his dedication to the community.