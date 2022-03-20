Community dishes up BBQ fundraiser for local 6th grader battling liver disease

CARTERVILLE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The community of Carterville is collecting money to help the family of a local 6th grader, who is undergoing treatment for complications from a liver transplant.
Ethan Chandler was born with a rare liver disease called Biliary Atresia. He received a transplant in 2011, with no major issues until now.
Dozens were at the Community Center Sunday afternoon for a BBQ fundraiser including volunteer Khrissy Hollister.
She says the benefit is to help with the cost of care and for travel to the St. Louis Children's hospital.
"Hopefully someday pretty soon he'll be all better and healed, but until then we just want to help out the family with any kind of financial burden," explains Hollister.
Hundreds of items were donated for a silent auction, along with everything else in the fundraising effort.
"It's all donated," adds Hollister. "All the food is donated, all the desserts are donated, everything even down to the forks, it's everybody in the community just coming together for the common good."
For those who still want to help out, there's two ways. Donations can be dropped off at the Carterville City Hall. Or online at Go Fund Me, Ethan's Love Offering.