Commission is looking for feedback about development project

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- City leaders want to hear your input on a developing project in Paducah.
The McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission had an open house Wednesday night.
They want public opinion on the upcoming sports complex.
They've received all of their funding.
The complex plans to have multiple soccer, baseball and softball fields in hopes of making Paducah a new destination for sports
The chairman of the board says its important that needs and wants from the community are heard.
"You're trying to keep mom happy, the kids happy, keep everybody entertained. A long concession line could ruin that, a long bathroom line could ruin that. You know we want to take every small detail and try to maximize the experience when people come here." said, Jim Dudley, Chairman of the McCracken Sports Tourism Commission.
If you would still like to give feedback, you can email the Sports Tourism Commission at servin@mccrackencountyky.gov
They hope to be done with the complex by 20-24.