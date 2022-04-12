Comedian, voice actor Gilbert Gottfried dies at 67

(WSIL) -- Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at the age of 67, according to his official Twitter account.
April 12, 2022
In a statement from his family, they said Gottfried died after a long illness.
“Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor,” his family said in the statement.
Gottfried was known for his iconic voice and roles such as Iago the parrot in Disney’s “Aladdin,” the robotic bird Digit in PBS Kids’ “Cyberchase” and the Aflac duck in commercials for the insurance company.
He first came to national attention with frequent appearances on MTV in its early days and as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” in the 1980s.