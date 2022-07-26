Colp residents meet to go over making the village a more positive place

Colp, IL (WSIL) -- Residents of Colp met Tuesday evening to talk about making a more positive impact in the village.
Recent events in Colp have many of the people concerned about their community.
In early July 2022, a man was arrested for fatally stabbing another person
A couple weeks afterward, one person was injured after being shot in Colp.
On Tuesday evening, residents came together to go over what can be done to make their town more safe.
One person who grew up in Colp says he's there to do what he can to make the town a better place to live.
"We want a community that's safe for ourselves as we get older that's safe for our children, that's safe like it was 50 years ago," says Steve Meeks, a Colp resident. "There was a time when you didn't even have to lock your doors in this community and that's very much changed."
"The people of Colp they really do genuinely care about this community," says Pavielle Walls, a Colp resident who helped organize Tuesday's meeting. "They care about the things that are going on in this community and they are ready to turn it around and make a difference."
Residents did not agree to any plans Tuesday night but they do say they plan to meet in the future.