Cold & wet Thursday night but sunshine expected soon

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Periods of heavy rain that fell last night into this morning has
produced two to three inches of rainfall across the warned area.
Another round of heavy rain is expected to occur early this
afternoon and will likely lead to overland flooding.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and Southwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Saline, Wabash, Wayne, White
and Williamson. In Southwest Indiana, Posey.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It
will take several hours for all the water from these storms to
work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1053 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Carbondale, Marion, Mount Vernon, Herrin, Harrisburg, West
Frankfort, Mount Carmel, Benton, Carterville, Carmi,
Fairfield, Eldorado, Johnston City, Mcleansboro, Christopher,
Albion, Shawneetown, Rend Lake Area, Sesser and Zeigler.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southwestern Indiana, southeastern Missouri, western
Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest wind gusts of 45 mph are likely
to occur east of the Mississippi River. Across southeast
Missouri, peak wind gusts should be closer to 40 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Weather Alert

.Widespread heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms will persist
through the day across the region.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

The Flood Watch continues for

* All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
and most of western Kentucky except Christian, Todd, and Trigg
Counties.

* Until 6 PM CST this evening

* WHEN...From 6 AM CST this morning through 6 PM CST this
evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,
streams, and other low-lying locations. Creeks and streams may
rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and
urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Cold & wet Thursday night but sunshine expected soon

WSIL (Carterville) -- A Flood Watch has been issued for all of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri and most of western Kentucky and is in effect until 6 PM.

A Flood Warning has been issued for portions of southern Illinois and is in effect until 5 PM.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri and western Kentucky and is in effect until 9 PM. 

current temps

As the remainder of the storms continue to move east out of our area, cold Arctic air has begun to fill in from the north. Temperatures are beginning to dip into the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Today we saw between 0.10 to 2 inches of rain with lower amounts towards the west. 

rainfall projection

After sunset, there is a chance for any rain to turn into a wintry mix/freezing drizzle. Puddles and runoff will likely freeze, so take caution if you're driving around tonight or early tomorrow morning. 

tomorrow outlook

Temperatures tonight will fall into the teens and clouds are expected to clear by mid-morning. A brisk wind will stick around making it feel colder than it actually is. Highs tomorrow will reach the low 40s but sunshine will return. 

This weekend will start chilly but end warmer, with sunshine sticking around on both Saturday and Sunday.  

