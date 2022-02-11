Cold temperatures return for the weekend, stay warm

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Very light showers will continue into the evening before coming to an end. Accumulations will be light, if at all. Much of the rain isn't quite making it to the surface.
Behind today's front, cold temperatures will settle back in for the weekend. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around overnight with low temperatures dipping into the low 20s.
Tomorrow will be a bit of a shock to the system. Clouds will stick around and few flurries can't be ruled out. High temperatures will only climb into the low 30s, bundle up!
A few light snow showers are possible in our northern counties on Sunday but no major accumulation is expected. High temperatures will stay in the mid 30s Sunday before warming back up next week. Have a great weekend!