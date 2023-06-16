Cold front brings big range in temps Friday

WSIL — A weak cold front is settling into the region this morning, which will impact temperatures this afternoon.
Highs will range from the mid 80s in the Wabash Valley to the east, to the low 90s in southeast Missouri.
Rain chances remain rather slim through at least Saturday. The main storm track will remain just south and west of our region.
A more significant upper-level disturbance should bring better rain chances Sunday. Amounts are still uncertain, as the trend continues to shift some of the heaviest amounts south and west.
Rain may linger into Monday with scattered showers and storms.