Cold blast tomorrow but good news for the spring lovers

4 cams

WSIL (Carterville) -- We're finally starting to return to seasonal average for this time of the year with highs reaching into the low 40s today. Even with the warmth, we're still stuck with the winter weather in parking lots and side roads.

Although the partial sunshine has been nice this afternoon, that does raise cause for concern as far as refreeze goes.

hourly

Overnight will be clear but chilly, with temperatures falling into the low teens. Other than winds picking up out of the North thanks to a cold front, it should be a fairly quiet night. 

tomorrow

Hopefully you enjoyed the warmer weather today because the cold front will allow much cooler air to fill in tomorrow with highs struggling to get out of the 30s. 

weekend forecast

Good news for the spring lovers! After the cold blast tomorrow we trend upward not only for the weekend, but for next week too. 

Tags

