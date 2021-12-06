Cold and cloudy Tuesday, possible evening flurries

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The colder air has arrived, stay warm.
Much cooler air is settling in across the region. It will be a bit of a shock to the system after a very warm start to December. Clouds will begin to build back in overnight, with low temperatures dipping into the low 20s.
Tuesday will be cloudy and chilly. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around throughout the day with much cooler high temperatures. Highs are only expected to climb into the mid to upper 30s.
By Tuesday evening, a few snow flurries will be possible across southern Illinois. No accumulation or major impacts are expected.
Another warm up is in the forecast. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will let you know how long the cold temperatures will stick around, tonight on News 3.