Cobden school district still trying to replace its main gym after it was condemned

COBDEN, IL (WSIL) -- The Cobden School District is left without a main gym after it was condemned last year. The process of tearing the nearly 70-year-old gym is underway, but now the school is left wondering how it will replace the facility.
"We have one shot at doing this right," said Cobden superintendent Edwin Shoemate. "We're a small community. This shot comes along once every 100 years."
In a small town like Cobden, the heart of a thriving community is high school sports.
"The '64 Appleknockers. That's the history here at Cobden in this gym," said Shoemate.
Built in 1954, the gym that would later be known as Tom Crowell gymnasium, named after a classmate for the 1964 team who died before that year, has seen its share of history over the years.
"The 64 Appleknockers played here," said Shoemate, "and still resonates in the community about how much that team has done for our community and put us on the map."
Now, the gym that so many teams throughout Cobden called home -- is no more.
Last year the gym was condemned, leaving the Appleknockers without a home to practice or play their games.
Currently, the district is trying to find a way to build a new facility, but funding is scarce.
"We borrowed $6.3 million with a gym in mind," Shoemate said.
But added costs and the lack of money to pay for the new gym have slowed the progress.
"We were led to believe that ISBE would help us with some emergency funding," said Shoemate.
The Illinois State Board of Education told the school -- four months after their talks -- they don't qualify for funding.
"Sorry, but your building doesn't qualify because of the age," Shoemate said.
Shoemate hopes state legislators and the governor can step in and help secure the money for a new gym.
"Cobden deserves help in building a facility the community can be proud of," said Shoemate.
Kenneth Flick is one of the players from the 1964 state runner-up team. He led the Appleknockers to a 32-3 record that season.
For him he has fond memories playing for the Appleknockers.
"The crowds were just crazy. They'd fill up, and you couldn't even get in," said Flick. "A lot of good experience in that gym for sure."
All that's left now is the memories. Flick says even seeing what has become of the gym was tough.
"I drove up there this morning to take a look at it," said Flick. "It definitely will be a change, and I'm anxious to see what the new one will look like."
Flick says the memories for so many will remain and continue to be handed down.
That being said, he's look forward to seeing new athletes make memories in the new facility.
"It's hard to imagine, and like everything, everything has it's time," said Flick. "You've got to have new for growth. The old eventually has to go away as sad as it is."