Cobden, Meridian basketball teams to play in Memphis ahead of Grizzlies game

MEMPHIS (WSIL) -- Two local basketball teams will be playing on a large stage in December.
The Cobden and Meridian High School boys and girls basketball teams will be playing at the FedEx Forum in Memphis on December 2.
The high school games will be played prior to the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The girls will play at 1 p.m. followed by the boys at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale to the public for all three games and the last day to purchase them is November 15th.
Contact the schools for more information.