Cobden breaks ground on a new multi-purpose facility to replace condemned gym

COBDEN, IL (WSIL) -- People in Cobden gathered Monday afternoon to help launch a new era as they took part in a groundbreaking ceremony at Cobden High School.
"We really want our community to use this facility. It's for them and our kids," said Cobden superintendent Edwin Shoemate.
Cobden is known as the home of the Appleknockers. But soon, the Union County town will be known for a new multi-purpose gymnasium. The new facility will replace the old gym that was condemned back in 2021.
"We're hoping this becomes a real community hub," said Shoemate. "We're going to have a weight room in the gym. A walking track in the gym."
The new facility will feature more than 1,000 seats for sporting events, which Shoemate says is an increase in seating by about 200.
"The community supports the Appleknockers," Shoemate says. "No matter where we go or where we play, we always have a good crowd. We travel well, but unfortunately, right now we travel well to someone else's gym to play our home games.
Right now, the varsity girls' basketball has played its home games at a smaller gym in town, while the varsity boys team played its home games in Jonesboro.
"We're hoping to play a basketball game at home in the 2023-2024 school year," said Shoemate.
Shoemate says it's unclear exactly when that date will be.
"With supply chain issues and stuff like that, we can't get into the exact deadline, but we're looking forward to playing in the 2023-2024 ballgame in our own facility," said Shoemate.
The project features a 14,200 square feet addition and 2,650 square feet of renovation. The facility will have a large commons area, locker rooms, a weight room, concession/food services, a classroom, and student dining area.
"The community is going to be really proud of the project," said Shoemate. "I wish we could have gotten some state funding but that didn't work out. But with the resiliency of our community and our students and faculty, we put our best foot forward and we're excited about our new gym."
Shoemate says, because of budget cuts, some areas they wanted had to be dropped, but Shoemate says he's excited to see the final project finished.
"We started off with the plan that we wanted, and hand to condense it down with the price going up on steel so we were able to come up with a design we were comfortable with," said Shoemate. "We got a lot of the wants we wanted to get, a lot of the needs so we're super excited about that and we're on a budget right now so hopefully it stays this way."
The school district was hoping to receive state funding to replace the condemned gym, but Shoemate said back in July 2022, the state rejected the proposal because the building was too old. So, to get the money situated, the district picked up two bond initiatives and is also using the 1% sales tax for the rest of the bonds that are paying for the gym.
"This is our one chance, right? The only chance that we have to do this right because this isn't going to happen in Cobden, hopefully, for another 40 or 50 years, another gym being built," said Shoemate. "It was important for us to get all those wants that we wanted and everything into one space and I think we've accomplished that."
Once the facility is complete, Shoemate is looking forward to all the potential that could come from having the new gym.
"We're looking at hosting big events in it," said Shoemate. "Big basketball games, and hopefully a girls' sectional tournament. We're looking at doing our own Christmas tournament so we're super excited about that."
Even though the new gym is replacing a longstanding facility, Shoemate says the new building will honor the past athletes that have worn the Appleknockers' uniform.
"This gym is going to carry on that nostalgia," said Shoemate. "We've got the trophies from the 64-team, the recent regional championship teams. The softball team that's won state and the baseball team that's won state.
"We're going to pay homage to those teams in this gym. They'll have their own section and trophies displayed and remember that the 64 Appleknockers are what put us on the map to start off with and we're hoping to make sure we honor their legacy."