Coal miner dies in on-the-job accident

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Williamson, Jackson, southern Franklin, Bollinger, northern Carter, Perry, Wayne and northwestern Cape Girardeau Counties through 1015 PM CST... At 912 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ava to near Birch Tree. Movement was east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Ava around 920 PM CST. De Soto and Elkville around 930 PM CST. Other locations in the path of these storms include Van Buren, Royalton, Hurst, Herrin, Zeigler, West Frankfort, Piedmont, Thompsonville, Sam A. Baker State Park, Greenville and Lodi. This includes the following highways... Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 60 and 67. Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 108 and 135. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CST for southern Illinois...and southeastern Missouri. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH