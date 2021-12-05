Coal miner dies in on-the-job accident

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 551 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST MONDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             GALLATIN              HARDIN
JOHNSON               MASSAC                POPE
PULASKI               SALINE                UNION
WILLIAMSON

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
RIPLEY                SCOTT                 STODDARD
WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD, CADIZ,
CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON,
DONIPHAN, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, GOLCONDA, GREENVILLE,
HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON,
JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD,
METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MURRAY, NEW MADRID,
OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PIEDMONT, POPLAR BLUFF, PRINCETON,
SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA,
AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 551 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

IL
.    ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ALEXANDER            GALLATIN            HARDIN
JOHNSON              MASSAC              POPE
PULASKI              SALINE              UNION
WILLIAMSON

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern
Williamson, Jackson, southern Franklin, Bollinger, northern Carter,
Perry, Wayne and northwestern Cape Girardeau Counties through 1015 PM
CST...

At 912 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Ava to near Birch Tree. Movement was east
at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Ava around 920 PM CST.
De Soto and Elkville around 930 PM CST.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Van Buren,
Royalton, Hurst, Herrin, Zeigler, West Frankfort, Piedmont,
Thompsonville, Sam A. Baker State Park, Greenville and Lodi.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 60 and 67.
Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 108 and 135.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CST for southern
Illinois...and southeastern Missouri.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Coal miner dies in on-the-job accident

  • Updated
  • 0
coal mine

WAVERLY, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- Authorities say a coal miner has died in an accident at an underground mine.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says 48-year-old Lester Daugherty Jr. suffered critical injuries while performing maintenance at a 16,000-foot deep River View mine.

The state Division of Mine Safety sent investigators to the mine Saturday.

Mining operations were shut down during the site inspection and the mine was closed for the investigation.

Daugherty, of Sturgis, was a mechanic with 16 years of experience.

Officials say the Division of Mine Safety last inspected the mine in October.

