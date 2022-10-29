Cloudy & warmer today -- tracking showers tonight and tomorrow

WSIL (Carterville) -- A much cloudier and warmer day across the region. Temperatures are in the 70s for many of us. It's a great afternoon to get out and enjoy some fall activities.
We're still tracking a shower chance for tonight and tomorrow beginning as early as 5 PM for southeastern Missouri. It will become more widespread after midnight. Pockets of heavy rain are possible along with some thunder, but severe weather won't be a concern.
Although the timing of the rain may ruin a few Hallo-weekend plans, we do still really need the showers. Most of us should see at least some rain, with max totals around 1 inch.
The heaviest rain for tomorrow will be in the first half of the day with showers turning more scattered into the afternoon. Halloween will only have a few isolated showers in the morning and weather should be perfect for any evening trick-or-treating.
We have above average temperatures headed our way for the next work week.