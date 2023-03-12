 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Freezing Conditions Could Harm Sensitive Vegetation Monday
Night and Tuesday Night...

Temperatures will drop below freezing throughout the Quad State
each night from tonight through Tuesday night. A hard freeze will
be possible in far western portions of the region Monday night and
over much of the region Tuesday night. These freezing conditions
could be harmful to vegetation that has already activated. Those
with agricultural interests should take the necessary precautions
to protect any sensitive vegetation.

Cloudy Sunday evening -- cool trend continues into the work week

  • 0
radar and sat

WSIL (Carterville) -- In the wake of yesterdays system, clouds and cooler temperatures still remain to end our weekend. Highs today are unseasonably cool in the mid 40s, low 50s. 

forecast

We're going to continue having a hard time shaking the cloud cover. Overnight partly cloudy skies are expected with lows in the upper 20s. 

freeze

We have a few bitter cold mornings ahead of us. A light freeze and hard freeze are all possible through Wednesday, so be sure to take care of anything that needs it. 

A few flurries may also accompany these cooler temperatures Monday night into Tuesday morning. No accumulations or impacts are expected, but take caution as slick roadways and overpasses are possible early Tuesday.

temp outlook

Although spring is almost a week away, it won't be feeling very 'spring-like'. The cool trend is continuing for almost the entire country in our 8 to 14 day temperature outlook. 

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

