Cloudy & cool today -- warmer temps and rain returning soon

WSIL (Carterville) -- We're ending the weekend on a much different note than we started with roughly a 20-30 degree difference in temperatures and lots of clouds. A tight pressure gradient is also causing some gusty conditions throughout the evening.
We're staying cool and cloudy into the overnight hours with lows near 40 and wind chills into the 30s. Clouds will continue to clear close to sunrise, leaving for a sunny Monday.
We return to our unseasonably warm trend briefly during the work week with temperatures pushing 80 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.
The warm temperatures will be accompanied with our next chance of rain. As of right now, Friday has the highest potential to be a washout and to see storms. It's still a few days away so we'll keep an eye on things and update throughout the work week.