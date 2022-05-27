 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cloudy & chilly end to the week, beautiful holiday weekend

  • 0
4 cams

Carterville (WSIL) -- Another cloudy and chilly day across our region but soon we'll see more summer like weather.

Highs today only reaching the mid to upper 60s with a lingering chance of isolated showers. A chilly wind coming in from the north will keep it feeling a bit colder. Nothing to cancel plans over, but you'll want an umbrella and a light jacket on standby.

herrin

If you're looking to spend tomorrow outside it's a perfect day to do so. We'll be starting with some fog but the sunshine will finally return, along with temperatures near 80. 

3 day weekend

Sunday and Monday will be even sunnier and warmer, as we climb into the mid 80s. 

We don't see showers return to the region until Wednesday. Happy Memorial Day Weekend!

Tags

Recommended for you