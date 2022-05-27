Cloudy & chilly end to the week, beautiful holiday weekend

Carterville (WSIL) -- Another cloudy and chilly day across our region but soon we'll see more summer like weather.
Highs today only reaching the mid to upper 60s with a lingering chance of isolated showers. A chilly wind coming in from the north will keep it feeling a bit colder. Nothing to cancel plans over, but you'll want an umbrella and a light jacket on standby.
If you're looking to spend tomorrow outside it's a perfect day to do so. We'll be starting with some fog but the sunshine will finally return, along with temperatures near 80.
Sunday and Monday will be even sunnier and warmer, as we climb into the mid 80s.
We don't see showers return to the region until Wednesday. Happy Memorial Day Weekend!