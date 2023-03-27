 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

.Water levels continue to rise along the Big Muddy River with minor
flooding occurring. The river is forecast to crest in minor flood at
Plumfield tonight, and moderate flood at Murphysboro late Wednesday.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...
Moderate flooding is forecast at Murphysboro and minor flooding is
forecast at Plumfield.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 22.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Monday was 22.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday evening and continue falling to 16.5 feet Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Cloudy and cool Tuesday, grab a jacket

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a cloudy and cool day across southern Illinois. Temperatures have only climbed into the 40s this afternoon. There's a lot more sunshine across western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, where temperatures have climbed into the 50s. 

The quiet but cool conditions will linger overnight, with some of the clouds expected to break up. Low temperatures by Tuesday morning will dip back into the 30s. 

More clouds and chilly temperatures are expected Tuesday. Mostly cloudy skies will return with the chance for a few light sprinkles. Afternoon highs will stay well below average, only topping out in the low 50s. 

More sunshine and warmer temperatures will return by the middle of the week. High temperatures will be back near 60 degrees Wednesday, with mid 60s expected by Thursday.

Our next chance for widespread rain and storms will arrive by Friday. This system is still a long way out, but there is a chance for strong to severe storms. Right now, this looks to be focused on Friday evening. Details will be ironed out as this gets closer, be sure to stay weather aware. 

