Cloudy and cool Tuesday, grab a jacket

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a cloudy and cool day across southern Illinois. Temperatures have only climbed into the 40s this afternoon. There's a lot more sunshine across western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, where temperatures have climbed into the 50s.
The quiet but cool conditions will linger overnight, with some of the clouds expected to break up. Low temperatures by Tuesday morning will dip back into the 30s.
More clouds and chilly temperatures are expected Tuesday. Mostly cloudy skies will return with the chance for a few light sprinkles. Afternoon highs will stay well below average, only topping out in the low 50s.
More sunshine and warmer temperatures will return by the middle of the week. High temperatures will be back near 60 degrees Wednesday, with mid 60s expected by Thursday.
Our next chance for widespread rain and storms will arrive by Friday. This system is still a long way out, but there is a chance for strong to severe storms. Right now, this looks to be focused on Friday evening. Details will be ironed out as this gets closer, be sure to stay weather aware.