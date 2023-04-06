Cloudy and cool to end the week, warming up through the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been cloudy and cool behind yesterday's cold front. Afternoon temperatures have stayed below average, only rising into the 50s. Mostly cloudy skies will continue overnight, with lows dipping into the 30s.
The cloudy skies and and cooler temperatures will stick around through Friday. Highs will be slightly warmer, topping out in the low 60s, but that's still below average.
Temperatures will warm back into the mid to upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday. We will also see more breaks in the clouds. It should be a great weekend for any outdoor Easter festivities.
A warmer and drier pattern sets up next week. The overall outlook looks great, especially for getting outdoors. We will finally see a break in the rain chances, with above average temperatures.