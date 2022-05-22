Cloudy and cool Sunday, sunny and warm tomorrow

Carterville (WSIL) -- Major cool down today thanks to the cold front that passed through last night. Clouds will be sticking around today and tonight. Most of the rain is now out of the area but still tracking some very isolated showers near the Kentucky/Tennessee border.
Overnight, temperatures will fall into the mid 50s and clouds will remain.
Monday looks to be one of the better days of the week with plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching the low 70s.
Calm conditions are short lived because our next chance of showers and storms return late Tuesday afternoon, into the night. Rain chances remain through the rest of the work week.
After the rain passes, warmer temperature are on their way back just in time for Memorial Day weekend!