Cloudy and cold Thursday, warmer weather on the way

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- After a snowy and wet morning, the weather has finally calmed down. Roadways have significantly improved, especially on main roads. However, isolated slick and slushy spots can't be ruled out on side and secondary roads. Continue to slow down and drive with caution.
On the backside of this system, pockets of light snow and flurries will stick around. These will be possible through early Thursday. No additional accumulation is expected.
Overnight temperatures will be cold, dipping into the mid to upper 20s. Refreezing will be possible on untreated surfaces, like parking lots and sidewalks.
Thursday will be a quiet but cold day. Clouds will stick around throughout the day with well below average temperatures. Highs will only climb into the low 30s.
Enjoy the snow, it won't be around long. The weather will begin to improve Friday and into Saturday. Some sunshine should return with much warmer temperatures. Highs Friday will climb into the mid 40s, and near 50 degrees by Saturday.
Our next chance for rain will move in late Saturday and into Sunday.