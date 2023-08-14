Cloudy afternoon but clearing by evening -- tracking a quiet week ahead

WSIL (Carterville) -- After a soggy and active morning for many of us, we're only tracking overcast skies this afternoon. In the past 48 hours some areas have picked up close to 5 inches of rain so dry time is really needed.
Temperatures are much cooler thanks to the early cold front with highs today in the upper 70s, low 80s. It will also knock out humidity down making tomorrow feel almost like fall. A few clouds are lingering behind the front but they'll be pushed out of the way Wednesday thanks to a high pressure.
Another trough digs in by the end of the work week and there's a slight possibility for rain chances, but as of this moment, we're looking calm and dry!