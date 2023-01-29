 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a
light glaze up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible, especially
on bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle will begin in the Ozark
Foothills of southeast Missouri tonight, then spread eastward
overnight, reaching the Ohio River during the predawn hours
Monday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Weather Alert

...VERY LIGHT ICING POSSIBLE TONIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING...

A strong cold front will move through the Quad State region
today, leading to falling temperatures. By late this evening sub-
freezing air will enter far northwest portions of the region, and
by sunrise Monday, most of southeast Missouri and southern
Illinois, and possibly portions of southwest Indiana will be at or
below freezing.

There is some potential for very light rain or drizzle to develop
over the entire region tonight, mainly after midnight. Some very
light icing will be possible, and some slick spots could develop
mainly on bridges and overpasses. Drivers late tonight through
the Monday morning commute should slow down and be prepared for
hazardous driving conditions.

Forecast confidence is quite low at this time, so please stay
tuned for updates from the National Weather Service in Paducah
Kentucky.

Cloudy afternoon before freezing drizzle chance tonight

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's been a misty, cloudy and chilly afternoon across the region thanks to a cold front that moved through the region. We hit our highs for today around sunrise since the temperatures have dropped drastically from the front.

We'll be somewhere around the upper 30s, lower 40s for most of us (excluding Western Kentucky). Overnight we'll fall into the upper 20s.

timing

Tonight is still the big story with the chance of freezing drizzle likely. The big focus won't really be the amount, which is expected to be between a glaze and a tenth of an inch, but more so the impacts.

Especially along and West of I-57 and SEMO will see slick roads, bridges and overpasses. Further East will be mostly cold rain. Based off of the expected impacts, a Winter Weather Advisory was issued beginning tonight at 6 PM and lasting until 9 AM tomorrow. 

monday night

We'll get a quick break from precipitation during the day Monday before the chance returns tomorrow night. The colder air will stay further south with this second round. Likely Southern Illinois will see sleet and snow while Western Kentucky and the Bootheel will have more freezing rain. 

Similar with tonight's system, we'll still focusing more on travel impacts over accumulation totals. If you have plans tomorrow night or early tomorrow morning, take extra caution. 

precip chances

Once we get through tomorrow's system we still aren't out of the woods are far as winter precipitation goes. Another, more scattered than widespread, chance is possible Tuesday evening. We'll be finishing the work week with cold rain off to our south. 

To everyone excited for Spring, let's hope Punxsutawney Phil has good news for us on Thursday. 

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

