Cloudy afternoon before freezing drizzle chance tonight

Weather Alert

...VERY LIGHT ICING POSSIBLE TONIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING... A strong cold front will move through the Quad State region today, leading to falling temperatures. By late this evening sub- freezing air will enter far northwest portions of the region, and by sunrise Monday, most of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, and possibly portions of southwest Indiana will be at or below freezing. There is some potential for very light rain or drizzle to develop over the entire region tonight, mainly after midnight. Some very light icing will be possible, and some slick spots could develop mainly on bridges and overpasses. Drivers late tonight through the Monday morning commute should slow down and be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Forecast confidence is quite low at this time, so please stay tuned for updates from the National Weather Service in Paducah Kentucky.