Clouds and mild temperatures ahead of the winter weather

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was another mild January day but winter weather returns by the weekend.
The sunshine returned this afternoon and skies will remain clear into the evening and part of the overnight hours. Low temperatures will dip into the 30s by Friday morning.
Most of Friday will be mild. More clouds are expected through the day with high temperatures in the low 40s. However, by the late evening you'll want to keep an eye on the weather.
A wintry mix will move in late Friday and into Saturday, before transitioning to snow. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will have the latest on this system, tonight on News 3.