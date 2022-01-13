 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM SYSTEM TO IMPACT THE REGION THIS WEEKEND...

A wintry mix is expected to overspread most of the region Friday
night and sag southward Saturday. Temperatures are expected to
remain above freezing, but will likely be cool enough for much of
this to fall as snow. If any roads become slick, it will likely
be untreated roads mainly along and north of Interstate 64.

Saturday night the mix will quickly transition to all snow over
southeast Missouri and west Kentucky, while the remainder of the
region dries out. Some accumulations and travel issues cannot be
ruled out, but there is increasing confidence that any significant
snowfall will be limited to those areas near the Arkansas and
Tennessee borders.

Please stay tuned to the latest forecast updates for this
potential winter storm.

Clouds and mild temperatures ahead of the winter weather

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was another mild January day but winter weather returns by the weekend. 

The sunshine returned this afternoon and skies will remain clear into the evening and part of the overnight hours. Low temperatures will dip into the 30s by Friday morning.

Most of Friday will be mild. More clouds are expected through the day with high temperatures in the low 40s. However, by the late evening you'll want to keep an eye on the weather.

A wintry mix will move in late Friday and into Saturday, before transitioning to snow. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will have the latest on this system, tonight on News 3. 

