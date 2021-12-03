Clouds and cooler temperatures return

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a gorgeous end to the week but clouds and the chance for rain return this weekend.
Cloud return overnight but it will continue to be quiet. Overnight lows will be mild, dipping into the upper 30s and low 40s.
More clouds are expected throughout the day on Saturday with cooler temperatures. Afternoon highs will still hover above average, topping out in the mid 50s.
Rain and the chance for storms returns Sunday. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will let you know how that'll impact your plans, tonight on News 3.