Closed roadways in western Kentucky

  Updated
flooded road, water over road

(WSIL) Here's some road closures in western Kentucky we would like to pass along as you start the day. 

Update on road closures on April 14 at 7:50 a.m. :

Carlisle County

U.S. 62 is OPEN at the 4 to 5mm in West Fork Creek Bottoms west of the KY 121 intersection

Fulton County

KY 1907 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 1 to 3 mile marker between KY 781 and KY 94

KY 94 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 23-26mm in Willingham Bottom between KY 1907 and KY 1125 east of Cayce

Hickman County

KY 781 is CLOSED from the 1 to 2mm just north of the Hickman-Fulton County Line due to a large tree blocking the roadway - Signs Posted until crew returns with heavy equipment on Thursday

KY 123 is CLOSED at the 14 to 16mm at the Obion Creek Bridge in the Hailwell Corner Area - signs posted

KY 80 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 1 to 2mm in the West End area of Arlington just west of U.S. 51

McCracken County

KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED between the 1 and 2mm just west of the KY 450/Oaks Rd intersection - Signs Posted

Marshall County

KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Rd is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm at the Clarks River Bridge - Signs Posted

Updates can be found here.

Original Post:

These were posted by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Wednesday, April 13th at 8:30 p.m. 

Crittenden County

U.S. 641/South Main Street has Water Over Road signs posted at the 7mm just south of the U.S. 60 intersection in Marion

Fulton County

KY 1907 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 1 to 3 mile marker between KY 781 and KY 94

KY 94 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 23-26mm in Willingham Bottom between KY 1907 and KY 1125 east of Cayce

Hickman County

KY 781 is CLOSED from the 1 to 2mm just north of the Hickman-Fulton County Line due to a large tree blocking the roadway - Signs Posted until crew returns with heavy equipment on Thursday

KY 123 is CLOSED at the 14 to 16mm at the Obion Creek Bridge in the Hailwell Corner Area - signs posted

KY 80 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 1 to 2mm in the West End area of Arlington just west of U.S. 51

Livingston County

KY 135/Carrsville Road has Water Over Road signs posted at the 3 to 4mm between Hampton and Frank May Road

McCracken County

KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED between the 1 and 2mm just west of the KY 450/Oaks Rd intersection - Signs Posted

KY 1410/Houser Road is OPEN near Champion Creek from 3.2 to 3.7mm near the KY 994/Old Mayfield Road intersection 

KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is OPEN at 5.5 to 5.7mm at the KY 1410/Houser Road intersection

Marshall County

KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Rd is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm at the Clarks River Bridge - Signs Posted

Updates as appropriate.

This list includes only state highways.  It does not include city streets that are not part of the state system and does not include county roads.  Crews have been joined by fire department, rescue squad and various county road departments to remove downed trees at various locations around the region.

Motorists should be alert for areas where water is flowing across or has covered the roadway.  If you encounter a flooded roadway that is not marked by signage, please take careful note of the location using a crossroad, mile marker, or landmark and call your local 911 Call Center.

Remember:  Turn around, don't drown.

For updates, go to the district's Facebook page here

To get traffic advisories and alerts for KYTC District 1 counties via email please go to https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/signup/13651