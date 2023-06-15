Climbing close to 90 degrees - tracking storms for the holiday weekend

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's a warm day across the region with highs nearing 90 degrees. Despite summer only being less than a week away, it feels like it outside this evening.
Overnight we continue to stay fairly mild, only falling into the mid 60s. Skies will continue to remain clear and winds calm.
Tomorrow and Saturday will be very similar to today. Warm, a bit more humid and pop-up storm chances will be sticking around. Most of us though will be staying dry until we get to Sunday.
Bad news if dad was hoping to go golfing or work on some outdoor projects for Father's Day because we're tracking widespread showers as we move into the end of the weekend. Active weather will return to the region with emphasis now on our southern counties. It will continue to be a day to watch as we move closer.
The Storm Track 3 app will come in really handy over the next few days.