Clearwave expands fiber internet in Carbondale

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Clearwave Fiber announced plans to expand the company's all-fiber internet network into residential neighborhoods in Carbondale.
The company's CEO said, "We are committed to providing underserved communities with the highspeed connectivity that is essential for families, businesses, and local economies; without these essential services, many of the communities we are targeting will not survive,” said Armistead. “We are excited to extend services to Carbondale, and we look forward to becoming long-term partners to the community.”
“This is exciting news for the City of Carbondale and its residents, and we are proud to partner with Clearwave Communications on this important project,” said Mayor John “Mike” Henry. “The COVID-19 pandemic showed us all how vital affordable and reliable broadband is to our residents’ daily lives. Clearwave’s investment in the City will make Carbondale a more attractive place to live, learn and work, and will provide our children, community and small businesses with the opportunity to compete in the 21st Century global economy.”
Clearwave Fiber is slated to begin construction in April 2022. For more information, visit clearwave.com/home.