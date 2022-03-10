Clearwave expands fiber internet in Carbondale

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Isolated higher amounts possible, especially over west Kentucky. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois, generally east of a line from Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to Carbondale and Wayne City Illinois. * WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will range between 8 pm CST Friday night through 4 am CST Saturday morning. With cooling ground and road surfaces, some slick spots will be possible through daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will be in the teens during the overnight hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&