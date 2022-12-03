Clearing today and staying dry for most of tomorrow before weekday shower chances

WSIL (Carterville) -- Bundle up! We've got a strong cold front moving through the region today so be prepared for some chilly temperatures. The good news is that most of the moisture associated with the front has passed through so we have a dry and fairly sunny Saturday ahead.
We'll finish the weekend on a slightly warmer note with a chance of morning showers in SEMO. Overcast skies are expected tomorrow ahead of our next system.
There's a rain chance every day next week thanks to an unsettled pattern. If there's anything you need to get done outside, this weekend is the best chance for it.