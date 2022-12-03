 Skip to main content
Clearing today and staying dry for most of tomorrow before weekday shower chances

today

WSIL (Carterville) -- Bundle up! We've got a strong cold front moving through the region today so be prepared for some chilly temperatures. The good news is that most of the moisture associated with the front has passed through so we have a dry and fairly sunny Saturday ahead. 

weekend

We'll finish the weekend on a slightly warmer note with a chance of morning showers in SEMO. Overcast skies are expected tomorrow ahead of our next system. 

rain outlook

There's a rain chance every day next week thanks to an unsettled pattern. If there's anything you need to get done outside, this weekend is the best chance for it. 

Tags

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

