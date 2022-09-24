Clearing this afternoon, tracking storms into the evening

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's a gorgeous day across the region with lots of blue skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. It may be a while until we see 80 degrees again.
Although most of us are met with sunshine right now, we could see the rain return today. If you have any evening plans, especially in the bootheel or western Kentucky, keep the umbrella around.
We'll see a couple of showers and storms spark up this evening beginning around 6 PM and lingering until 10 PM.
If these storms become organized then we could see hail and damaging wind gusts. We could possibly get a warning out of this so make sure to have the Storm Track 3 app and stay weather aware.
Overnight should remain quiet once those storms quickly move through. Temperatures will drop into low 60s with skies remaining cloudy until tomorrow morning.
We have some beautiful fall weather on deck for the next week with highs in the 70s and lots of sunshine expected.