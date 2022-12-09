Clearing skies this afternoon before widespread rain tomorrow morning

WSIL (Carterville) -- After a damp and foggy start to our day, we're finally seeing some blue skies across the region thanks to a front that swept through earlier today. Temperatures are fairly mild as highs climb into the upper 50s, low 60s.
Cloudy skies will make their return around midnight, filling in ahead of our next system. Widespread showers will begin around 7 AM, turning scattered by lunchtime, then isolated in the evening. If you have any outdoor plans tomorrow, it may be best to reschedule or move indoors.
We aren't expecting anything severe with tomorrow's system. A few pockets of heavy rain are possible. Total amounts will be somewhere between 0.20-0.40 inches.
The second half of the weekend is looking much dryer and even a bit warmer with highs back in the 50s and some sunshine expected.
We're staying dry through the start of the week until the second half of Tuesday. Still continuing to watch Tuesday for a severe potential so stay with us for more updates.