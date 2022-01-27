Clearing skies and cold temperatures to end the work week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Clouds, flurries and cold temperatures will stick around through the evening and into Friday.
Mostly cloudy skies and flurries will linger overnight but no major impacts are expected. Overnight low temperatures will dip back into the low 20s.
A cold front will move through during the evening reinforcing the cold air. Friday will be cloudy to start the day but clouds should begin to break up by the afternoon. Afternoon high temperature will be well below normal again, only topping near 30 degrees.
A warming trend begins over the weekend and an active weather pattern returns by next week.