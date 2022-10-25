Clearing clouds and cooler temperatures Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The entire region finally received some much needed rainfall. The heaviest rain is beginning to move out, but off and on rain will continue through the evening.
The clouds will linger into Wednesday morning with a slow clearing. Clouds will clear from west to east throughout the day. The sun should return by the afternoon. It will also be a bit cooler behind the front, with highs topping out in the low 60s.
Thursday and Friday will bring mild weather, some sunshine with highs in the 60s.
The next chance for rain returns by the weekend.