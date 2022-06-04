Clear and warm weekend before rain on Monday

Carterville (WSIL) -- A gorgeous spring day across the region with highs in the low to mid 80s and plenty of sunshine. It feels great outside thanks to a low dewpoint, meaning it won't feel like you're wearing the air.
Overnight we'll dip to a comfortable mid 60 and stay clear for the most part.
The nice dewpoints carry over to tomorrow as well with Sunday being a 'copy and paste' of today. Highs slightly warmer in the mid 80s with lots of sunshine expected. We're staying dry until Monday morning.
Once the rain returns it seems like we'll have a hard time shaking it. Scattered showers are expected Monday and Wednesday with isolated showers on Tuesday.
