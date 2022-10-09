Cleanup underway after train crashes into semi in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- Crews from Missouri are in Illinois helping clean the wreckage left behind from a crash involving a train and semi truck.
The incident happened around 5:42 p.m. Saturday on Miller Store Road in Hamilton County, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency. The location is about 10 miles east of McLeansboro.
A train with Evansville Western Railroad collided with a semi-truck causing the train to derail. Investigators say the driver got out safely after the collision. The train's conductor was also okay.
The Indiana railroad company called in crews from St. Louis to clean the damage. The cleanup is expected to take roughly a day or two.
EMA says the area was littered with coal and grain from the damaged train. No residential areas were impacted as the crash happened in mostly farmland.
EMA says they were fortunate the diesel tanks held up and prevented the possiblity of an explosion.