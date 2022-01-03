Classic Blackberry phones to stop working

(CNN) -- If you still have a classic Blackberry, you won't be able to use it starting Tuesday.
The company says it will no longer support devices running blackberry 10, 7.1 OS, and earlier.
Although devices running on android software will still work.
Most users have have moved on from their blackberries.
But in 2012, 80 million people had one.
Blackberry ultimately couldn't compete with the Apple iPhone.
And the company now focuses on providing security software and services to enterprises and governments.