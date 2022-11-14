City-wide boil water order in Benton

BENTON (WSIL) - A water main break left water at a dibble this weekend and a boil water order still in place for the entire town of Benton.
On one of the coldest evenings yet, a 6-inch water main blows in Benton, and water surges onto the ground and street.
"Oh, I'd say close to a million gallons," said Benton Public Works Director, Craig Miles, with disgust.
Miles said it could have been the huge temperature drop, or it could have simply been a weak spot in the pipe, but either way, water Saturday evening was down to a dribble across town.
"There were no valves that worked on the line, so we couldn't shut it off," Miles said. "So, I just cut the pressure off at Rend Lake. I asked them to dial it back so we can get this piece in here. That's how we did it."
There are 3 water holding tanks across town: the Bowling Alley Road water tower, ground storage, and the downtown tower. It was empty due to the painting project, but Miles said, water surplus was not the issue.
"I could have kicked the tower on and kept the pressure up, but it would have made it tougher to fix the leak," Miles explained. "So that's why we kept the pressure down."
Miles says, that's because the water flows at 60 pounds per inch.
"Well, you take a 6-inch line with 60 psi in it.... Say you poked a hole in the top of that line. Water would shoot 60-feet in the air," Miles said. "That's basically what we're looking at. We're standing in that hole full of water, trying to cut a whole chunk of that out and put it in there safely. And it's 32-degrees outside."
All in all, about 10-feet of new pipe and 10 hours on the job to make the repair. Miles has issued a boil water order for the entire town for safety. He also noted, the downtown tower should be filling up this week.
That water repair was essential, not only to prevent further water loss, but to help assist in a structure fire the very next morning. Stay tuned to News 3 - we'll let you know when that boil order is lifted.