City sets eyes on early summer start to rebuilding from December tornado

MAYFIELD, KY (WSIL) -- The City of Mayfield is more than three months into their recovery phase following the tornado that touched down in December.
The community lost all city and county government buildings, with the exception of two axillary fire stations. Since the storm, the city says they have sought private and public grants to assist in rebuilding.
Fire Chief Jeremy Creason says they have also removed more than one-million cubic yards of debris, and are preparing to move from recovery to rebuilding.
"We hope to see foundations and framing and we really hope to see the rebuild start to come-to-be in the next couple of months," explains Creason. "So, we've been working really hard to get the community prepared, like I said, debris cleanup has been the priority."
First responders were honored with a Day of Appreciation this weekend, hosted by the Gary Sinise Foundation. The group also provided the city a grant to replace lost and damaged equipment.