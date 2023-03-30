City of West Frankfort donates money to St. John The Baptist School's scholarship fund

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (WSIL) – The City of West Frankfort is doing what it can to help one of its schools achieve its goal.
“I became aware that there was a problem,” said West Frankfort Mayor Tom Jordan. “I didn’t know what it was.”
St. John the Baptist School has fought low enrollment for as long as they can remember. But recent trends have them worried about the long-term viability of the school.
That's why the city voted Tuesday to give St. John the Baptist School $25,000 toward its scholarship funds to hopefully help increase its enrollment.
“We don’t want to see that school close,” Jordan explains. “Your church. Your school. Your family. Those are social sectors that we’re really strong for the community. People go to events at the school. People go to events at the church.”
Like any private school, a family pays tuition to send their child to St. John. According to their website, tuition for a Catholic family starts at $3,400 per school year. For non-Catholics, it's just over $4,000.
But the economy has families wondering if sending their kids to a private school is the right decision. Now, thanks to the city's contribution, the hope is to provide more families with the means to afford private education.
“I talked to my commissioners and we brainstormed what we could do the idea came up that we could give the money that we have in the gaming fund, that we set aside for the youth, to offer scholarships to people if they want to go to St. John and for some reason, they can’t afford it, we can help,” said Jordan.
The city council unanimously approved using funds the city received from the state's gaming license for St. John and its scholarship fund.
I talked to my commissioners and we brainstormed what we could do the idea came up that we could give the money that we have in the gaming fund, that we set aside for the youth, to offer scholarships to people if they want to go to St. John and for some reason, they can’t afford it, we can help.
The city passed a resolution in 2014 to take gaming money and split it in half.
"We use half of it to use for city government and we take the other half and use it for the youth of West Frankfort,” said Jordan.
To date, the city has used more than $100,000 of those funds to help kids in the area.
“We gave the Beta Club, they’re in Springfield right now, we sponsored that,” said Jordan. “We gave them money to go.”
That's just one example Mayor Jordan gave. Another is helping Redbird Ready buy backpacks.
But some have questioned whether the money the city is getting from the state should be used for a private school. Mayor Jordan explains the city’s decision.
“As far as it is a religious organization, this is a school,” said Jordan. “I don’t have a problem with religious organizations because we’re not donating it to the church. I would be in objection myself if the city was just going to give them money for the church. We’re not doing that. We’re giving it to the youth.”
So what would Mayor Jordan say to those who believe this is nothing more than a political stunt just days before an election?
“What I would say to those people who say that this is a political stunt from me, they don’t know me,” said Jordan. “They don’t know my integrity. They don’t know how much I love this community.”
So what does Mayor Jordan want the people of West Frankfort to know when it comes to this payment?
“I want the community to know that their city council and their mayor stood up and said, we’re behind this community,” said Jordan. “We’re behind St. John the Baptist school. And if we can help by using funds that we have, we’re going to do that.