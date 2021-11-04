City of Pinckneyville hopes to be approved for a multi-million dollar loan

PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- The City of Pinckneyville hopes they'll be approved for a multi-million dollar loan.
The money would used to build a new sewer plant. The council approved a measure to apply to the EPA's Water Pollution Control Loan Program. They want to borrow 17.7 million dollars. The new plant would be near the original and would take about two years to build.
City leaders say the original sewer plant was built almost 100 years ago.
They say the city's needs have changed drastically.
"In the end the new facility not only will be able to handle the entire flow for the town, without any bypasses or overflows but produce a better quality effluent going into the streams and rivers," explains Brad Boulton, Superintendent of Utilities.
City council expects the new plant to last 30 years. They say the loan includes expenses related to engineering, legal and financial needs.