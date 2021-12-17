You have permission to edit this article.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri,
including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander,
Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Johnson, Pulaski, Saline, Union and
Williamson. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape
Girardeau, Carter, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of of heavy rain will be possible late this
afternoon and overnight, especially where thunderstorms
repeat over the same locations. Rain totals of 2 to 3 inches
are expected in many locations. Locally higher amounts of 3
to 5 inches cannot be ruled out.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

City of Mayfield, Graves Co. planning Operation Christmas event Tuesday

  • 0
mayfield christmas tree

MAYFIELD (WSIL) -- The City of Mayfield and Graves County are coordinating a multiagency event to provide resources and holiday joy to the residents of Mayfield and Graves County who were impacted by the catastrophic tornado that caused major damage in Western Kentucky.

Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry says the tornado destroyed a lot, but it didn’t cancel Christmas.

"Recovery happens in many ways, and we think it’s important to pause the clean-up long enough to lift up our community, particularly our children who have lost so much, with the love of Christmas.”

Operation Christmas Tuesday is scheduled for Dec. 21.  It will mobilize state, county and city staff as well as other community members and volunteer groups to provide a 4-day supply of food, and water, plus gift cards, supplies and toys for children ahead of the holiday.

Mayfield Mayor Kathy Stewart O’Nan said It’s a big task, but she is confident the community can make it happen.

"We’re seeking donations of cash and gift cards to supplement the toys and enable us to provide families with the things they need to get through Christmas,” Mayor O'Nan said.

Gift cards that can be used for furniture, supplies, food, or clothing are the most needed item. Gift card donations can be mailed or shipped to the Graves County Health Department, 416 Central Ave, Mayfield, KY 42066.

Monetary donations can be made by check to the Mayfield Graves County Tornado Relief Fund by mailing a check c/o Independence Bank PO Box 9 Fancy Farm, KY 42039. Donations can also be made to this fund at any Independence Bank location.

If you have questions about donations please call the Graves County donation hotline at 270.883.0072.

